Gurmeet and Debinna share moments from their first Dubai trip with kids
The couple spent a wholesome day on the beach, reflecting upon how parenting has changed them
Published 27.01.25, 11:16 AM
Image courtesy: @guruchoudhary/Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee have been giving us
couple goals for years with their adorable life updates on Instagram. Now,
they’re setting major family goals too, as they took their daughters, Lianna
and Divishha, on their first trip to Dubai.
The family enjoyed a wholesome day at the beach, with
Gurmeet reflecting on how their travel experiences have changed since becoming
parents, allowing them to create joyful memories with their little ones.
If you’re planning a trip to Dubai, don’t miss popular
attractions like the Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest building with stunning
city views. If you are travelling with kids, do drop by at the Butterfly
Garden, The Miracle Garden and the Adventure Waterpark.
Gurmeet and Debinna’s kids clearly had a blast with the
water, sand, and camels. Now, we’re inspired to plan our own family holiday in
Dubai!
— Vedant Karia
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?