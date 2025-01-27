travel

Gurmeet and Debinna share moments from their first Dubai trip with kids

The couple spent a wholesome day on the beach, reflecting upon how parenting has changed them

Image courtesy: @guruchoudhary/Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee have been giving us couple goals for years with their adorable life updates on Instagram. Now, they’re setting major family goals too, as they took their daughters, Lianna and Divishha, on their first trip to Dubai.

The family enjoyed a wholesome day at the beach, with Gurmeet reflecting on how their travel experiences have changed since becoming parents, allowing them to create joyful memories with their little ones.

If you’re planning a trip to Dubai, don’t miss popular attractions like the Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest building with stunning city views. If you are travelling with kids, do drop by at the Butterfly Garden, The Miracle Garden and the Adventure Waterpark.

Gurmeet and Debinna’s kids clearly had a blast with the water, sand, and camels. Now, we’re inspired to plan our own family holiday in Dubai!

— Vedant Karia