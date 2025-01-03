travel

Make your winter magical with a short trip to Darjeeling

Take cues from Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima Ghosh’s family getaway to the Queen of the Hills

Image courtesy: @gauravchakrabarty/Instagram

If Kolkata winters don’t feel chilly enough, it’s time to head to the Queen of the Hills — Darjeeling. Book your train, flight or bus and make your way to North Bengal’s crown jewel. But first, check out these photos from Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima Ghosh’s recent trip.

While little Dheer looks adorable in every picture, Gaurav and Ridhima also shared a heartfelt message for their fans: “As we watch the sunrise over the mountains and sip on steaming cups of tea, our hearts are full of gratitude. This place holds so many memories for us, and starting 2025 here feels extra special.”

Iconic spots like Glenary’s and Keventers are a must-visit, but Darjeeling has so much more to offer for a cosy family getaway. Stroll around the mall area for your winter shopping or hop on a toy train at Batasia Loop — a gem that also serves as a World War I memorial. Soak in the misty views of Kanchenjunga and try to explore beyond the usual tourist spots. So, plan a trip soon, try something new and make the most of this winter.

—Debrup Chaudhuri

