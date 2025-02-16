travel

Have you seen India through Ed Sheeran’s camera yet?

The English musician shared glimpses of his latest trip — from playing footie with John Abraham to a scooter ride with Arijit Singh

Image courtesy: @teddyphotos/Instagram

If your Instagram feed isn’t flooded with Ed Sheeran’s India trip, you’re definitely missing out a lot! The British singer-songwriter, a playlist favourite for many, had an unforgettable time in our country and shared a photo dump capturing the best moments.

From high-fiving a youngster from an auto in Bangalore to playing football with NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham, his trip was packed with fun. And, of course, the now-viral video of him riding pillion on Arijit Singh’s scooter in Jiaganj is already a fan favourite.

A cricket buff and close friend of the late Shane Warne, Ed was thrilled to receive a ‘Warnie’ jersey from Rajasthan Royals. Swipe through his Instagram post for an unfiltered version of his adventures and we’re sure he’ll be back soon to perform for all of us again.

—My Kolkata Web Desk