Dev and Rukmini’s beach holiday is the perfect travel inspiration

Tollywood’s power couple is making us crave a short trip right now

Image courtesy: @imdevadhikari/Instagram & @rumkinimaitra/Instagram

Are you already feeling the city heat, with work pressures piling up? Maybe it’s time for a break. But where should you head for a relaxing getaway this time of year? Tollywood’s favourite power couple, Dev and Rukmini, have always been a source of inspiration — and their recent holiday posts might just be the perfect travel cue for you.

Rukmini Maitra shared a video on Instagram of her breakfast served in a cute box right on the beach, while Dev posted some stylish photos, dressed in all black with crisp white kicks, against the backdrop of white sands and stunning blue seas — looks like the Maldives, doesn’t it? But then, who cares as long as there’s sun, sand and good food, right? You could even head to Mandarmani for your own slice of beach bliss.

Check out their posts and get ready for some serious FOMO. It’s the perfect time to book that beach vacay before the sweltering summer hits.

—My Kolkata Web Desk