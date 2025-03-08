support

Chef Katherine Lim on breaking barriers and uplifting women

The Hakka cuisine expert from Kolkata shares her thoughts on why women must support each other

Image courtesy: @siumei_lim/Instagram

“Womanhood, for me, is strength. Every woman you see around you has a story of strength to share — battles she’s fought, challenges she’s faced. Being a woman has never been easy,” shared Kolkata-based chef Katherine Lim, a pioneer in showcasing Hakka cuisine both nationally and internationally. On Women’s Day, My Kolkata caught up with Katherine to understand what womanhood means to her.

For Katherine, women are the most powerful beings, capable of overcoming even the toughest times. When asked about one societal shackle she would like to break in 2025, the single mum of two kids, said, “Coming from a very conservative Chinese family, one of the beliefs was that women shouldn’t go out to work. But I think the younger generation is slowly breaking free from that mindset. Now that I’m stepping into professional kitchens — spaces traditionally dominated by men — I feel like I’m already challenging that norm, and I’ll continue to do so.”

Katherine signed off with a heart-warming message for all women. She said, “We should always try, especially as women, to uplift one another in every sphere of life. I’m always excited to see more women in professional kitchens, and I truly believe we must support each other.”

— Jaismita Alexander