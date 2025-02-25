Zaheer Iqbal’s in-flight prank on Sonakshi Sinha is pure couple goals
Would you dare to pull this cheeky prank on your wife like Zaheer did?
Published 25.02.25, 11:00 AM
Image courtesy: @aslisona/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are one of the most adorable
Bollywood couples. The duo, who starred together in the film, Double XL,
often share fun and love-filled moments that scream #couplegoals. This time,
Zaheer took to Instagram to prank Sonakshi on the flight, mid-air.
The prank? He asked her to pose for a selfie, only to
cheekily lift the seat partition and block her out of the frame! While Zaheer
burst into laughter, Sonakshi’s dramatic eye-roll said it all. She shared the
reel with the caption, “How can I fall for this every single time?!?!? 😤😤😤”
Watch the full reel and decide — would you try this prank on
your partner? Maybe show them first and see their reaction. What say?
—My Kolkata Web Desk
