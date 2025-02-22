social

Wim Wenders visits Satyajit Ray’s home in Kolkata — a treat for cinephiles

The German filmmaker was accompanied by photographer Donata Wenders and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur

Image courtesy: @filmheritagefoundation/Instagram

Noted German filmmaker Wim Wenders has been touring India as part of a retrospective titled King of the Road. The director of Perfect Days and Paris, Texas was recently in Kolkata, where he visited the residence of Oscar-winning cine maestro Satyajit Ray.

The Film Heritage Foundation shared glimpses of his visit on social media, showing Wenders enjoying the experience alongside his wife, photographer Donata Wenders, and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. At Ray’s residence, he also met Ray’s son, filmmaker Sandip Ray.

Describing the visit, the Film Heritage Foundation wrote: “Wim Wenders’ presence at Ray’s home was a tribute to the timeless influence of Ray’s work, as well as a testament to the power of cinema to bring people together across time and borders.”

The glimpses are a visual treat for cinephiles, but they also spark an intriguing thought — what if Wim could meet Satyajit, if he were still with us? Perhaps the best way to honour these two legendary filmmakers is with a weekend movie marathon. What do you think?

— Pooja Mitra