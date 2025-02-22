Wim Wenders visits Satyajit Ray’s home in Kolkata — a treat for cinephiles
The German filmmaker was accompanied by photographer Donata Wenders and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur
Published 22.02.25, 11:01 AM
Image courtesy: @filmheritagefoundation/Instagram
Noted German filmmaker Wim Wenders has been touring India as
part of a retrospective titled King of the Road. The director of Perfect
Days and Paris, Texas was recently in Kolkata, where he
visited the residence of Oscar-winning cine maestro Satyajit Ray.
The Film Heritage Foundation shared glimpses of his visit on
social media, showing Wenders enjoying the experience alongside his wife,
photographer Donata Wenders, and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. At Ray’s
residence, he also met Ray’s son, filmmaker Sandip Ray.
Describing the visit, the Film Heritage Foundation wrote:
“Wim Wenders’ presence at Ray’s home was a tribute to the timeless influence of
Ray’s work, as well as a testament to the power of cinema to bring people
together across time and borders.”
The glimpses are a visual treat for cinephiles, but they
also spark an intriguing thought — what if Wim could meet Satyajit, if he were
still with us? Perhaps the best way to honour these two legendary filmmakers is
with a weekend movie marathon. What do you think?
— Pooja Mitra
