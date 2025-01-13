social

Empathy and connection — Vishal Dadlani’s mantra for 2025!

The singer-songwriter pledges to reach out, reconnect with people and spread positivity this year

Image courtesy: @vishaldadlani/Instagram

It's halfway through January, and most of us are still trying to stick to our New Year’s resolutions. While self-care and self-love are important, caring for others is equally significant. With this in mind, Vishal Dadlani has added two essential virtues — empathy and compassion — to his New Year’s resolution list.

The eminent singer and songwriter has pledged to take the first step. Sharing his mantra for 2025, he writes, “It’s ALWAYS ok to be the one that calls first. It’s always ok to care.” He promises to reach out to those who have been silent for a while, reconnect with the people he misses and deliberately ignore toxic posts.

In today’s fast-paced world, having each other’s back is the right way of showing empathy and compassion. Do you agree with the musician?

– Jaismita Alexander

