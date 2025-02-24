social

King Kohli’s 51st ODI ton ends Pakistan’s Champions Trophy dream

The cricketer smashed his 82nd international century in a record-breaking innings

Image courtesy: @indiancricketteam/Instagram

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, right? And if anyone could claim ownership of that phrase, it would be Virat Kohli. After enduring a prolonged rough patch, many experts and fans had written off the King, declaring his reign was over. But Kohli rose like a phoenix — and this time, it was Pakistan who felt the heat.

In the high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash at the ongoing Champions Trophy, Kohli delivered a record-breaking unbeaten 100* to secure India’s place in the semi-finals. This marked his 51st ODI century and 82nd international ton — bringing him just 18 centuries away from Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic record of 100 international hundreds.

King Kohli didn’t just notch up a match-winning hundred that earned him the Player of the Match award—he also became the fastest cricketer to reach 14,000 ODI runs, placing him third among the highest run-scorers in the format, behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. Additionally, he surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-scorer across formats, now standing at 27,503 runs.

It wasn’t just about the runs, Kohli also set a new fielding milestone. By taking his 158th ODI catch, he overtook Mohammad Azharuddin (156) to become India’s leading catcher in One-Day Internationals.

It was truly a record-breaking innings — one that shattered not just statistics but also dreams, as India’s victory meant Pakistan were officially knocked out of the Champions Trophy semi-final race.

Missed the King’s masterclass? Catch his stunning ton right here…

—Debrup Chaudhuri

Also Read: Why Virat Kohli is statistically the greatest ODI batter in men’s cricket history