Become an organ donor and bat for life like Team India

The ICT urges fans in Ahmedabad to register, as one donor can save up to eight lives

Image courtesy: @indiancricketteam/Instagram

Did you know that one donor can save up to eight lives? Every day, hundreds of lives are lost due to the unavailability of organs at the right time. That’s why the Indian Cricket Team is hosting an Organ Donation Drive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12, which coincides with their third and final ODI against England.

Not just names like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, but the entire Indian team has come together to support this important cause. Thousands could get a second chance at life if organs are available, when needed, which makes it even more crucial for people to register as donors.

If you're not attending the match, you can still register via this link.

Watch the Indian team’s message and bat for life — just as they bat for the nation. So share, spread the word and help save lives. Become a donor today and be someone’s hero, even without them knowing you.

—Debrup Chaudhuri