This vintage glimpse of Park Street in the 1960s will take you down memory lane
The reel, shared by Trincas’ official Instagram handle, feels both familiar and different at the same time
Published 18.02.25, 11:17 AM
Snippets from the reel by Trincas
Image courtesy: @trincasrestaurant/Instagram
The latest reel by Trincas Restaurant proves why
Kolkata is a city where time stands still. The heritage Park Street bar lit up
social media with a rare glimpse of Park Street from the early 1960s,
beautifully preserved on film.
The caption shares the story of William Shepherd,
an Anglo-Indian who often passed as an Englishman, and his father, Bill, who
captured this iconic footage from their home at 14A Queens Mansions on Park
Street.
The video offers a nostalgic look at the city’s
favourite party street — where sidewalks weren’t yet shaded by trees, and cars
moved freely on both sides of the road. Yet, many beloved landmarks that define
Park Street today make an appearance, including Karnani Mansions, Moulin Rouge,
Kwality Restaurant, Bar-B-Q, and, of course, Trincas!
If you’re longing for a glimpse of Kolkata’s past,
check out the reel below…
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?