SVF announces two big Bengali projects on Saraswati Puja
Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Hemlock Society’ sequel and Dev’s ‘Raghu Dakat’ are expected to be two of Tolly’s big hits in 2025
Published 05.02.25, 10:59 AM
Image courtesy: @svfsocial/Instagram
Saraswati Puja turned out to be a huge day at SVF, with the
production house sharing new developments on two projects.
Srijit Mukherji surprised fans of Hemlock Society by
unveiling the poster of Killbill Society, a sequel that is arriving 13
years after the original. Starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani
Mukherjee, the film is expected to delve into the complexity of human suffering
while exploring the arduous journey of healing. The poster reveals little else,
apart from announcing that the much-awaited project will begin filming
soon.
Parallely, SVF’s collaboration with Dev Entertainment
Ventures was also taking flight, with new pictures emerging from a Saraswati
Puja ceremony on the sets of Raghu Dakat. The historical drama, which is
based on a legendary dacoit, who becomes a beacon of hope in 18th century
Bengal, has Dev starring in the titular role, along with a ensemble including
Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini Sarkar. Set to release this Durga Puja, the
film is sure to make the festive season grander!
— Vedant Karia
