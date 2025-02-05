social

SVF announces two big Bengali projects on Saraswati Puja

Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Hemlock Society’ sequel and Dev’s ‘Raghu Dakat’ are expected to be two of Tolly’s big hits in 2025

Image courtesy: @svfsocial/Instagram

Saraswati Puja turned out to be a huge day at SVF, with the production house sharing new developments on two projects.

Srijit Mukherji surprised fans of Hemlock Society by unveiling the poster of Killbill Society, a sequel that is arriving 13 years after the original. Starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee, the film is expected to delve into the complexity of human suffering while exploring the arduous journey of healing. The poster reveals little else, apart from announcing that the much-awaited project will begin filming soon.

Parallely, SVF’s collaboration with Dev Entertainment Ventures was also taking flight, with new pictures emerging from a Saraswati Puja ceremony on the sets of Raghu Dakat. The historical drama, which is based on a legendary dacoit, who becomes a beacon of hope in 18th century Bengal, has Dev starring in the titular role, along with a ensemble including Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini Sarkar. Set to release this Durga Puja, the film is sure to make the festive season grander!

— Vedant Karia