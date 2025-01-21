social

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on that ‘Eden Gardens feeling’

The former Knight showed off his Bangla skills, recalled fond moments ahead of the India-England T20I series match in Kolkata

Image courtesy: @indiancricketteam/Instagram

Kolkata, do you remember a brash youngster who donned the purple and gold of the IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders? Yes, we are referring to Suryakumar Yadav, the man who made performance pressure look easy as he walked to the pitch cool as a cucumber, and he always put on a show. After a great performance in the T20 World Cup — remember that all-important catch dismissing David Miller in the finals at Barbados? — Suryakumar aka SKY, will be leading India for the three-match India-England T20I series starting Wednesday, January 22, at the Eden Gardens.

During India’s practice session under the lights at Eden, Suryakumar made some time to speak about his memories of Kolkata stadium. Starting off in Bangla, he spoke about the milestone moments at Eden and his love for misthi doi. It was clear to see why SKY is always happy to be in Kolkata and to play at the Eden Gardens. Recalling his days as a youngster playing under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy for the Kolkata Knight Riders, SKY only had good things to say. He also mentioned that when he was playing for KKR he “never imagined that one day I would be back here and that too as captain of the Indian team.” We wish Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian cricket team the very best as they take on England in the white ball series.

—Debrup Chaudhuri