Subhashree captures a dreamy, foggy Kolkata from a towering height, literally!

The reel is the perfect example of a landscape in the mist

Image courtesy: @subhashreeganguly_real/Instagram Subhashree Ganguly and Yuvaan enjoying a foggy morning in Kolkata

Mornings can be as quirky as you make them, with greetings like “Good morning pineapple, looking very good, very nice” setting a fun tone for the day. But to have a magical morning is rare, and largely dependent on mother nature.

Subhashree Ganguly and many others, for example, woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday. The Tollywood actress, who lives in a skyscraper in the city, got a glimpse of a magical skyline with her son Yuvaan. Subhashree took to Instagram with a reel of the dreamy morning that looked like a film scene.

Winter dawns and dusks are foggy during this time of the month. If you visit the Rabindra Sarobar, Maidan or Subhas Sarobar in the city, or drive to the Bartir Bil or Chupi Chor over the weekend, chances are, if not a bird’s eye view, you will get a landscape in the mist view of a different type that will add to your winter memories.

— Pooja Mitra