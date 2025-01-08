social

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj are back with the promise of an action-packed flick

After hits like ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’ the duo are all set to gift audiences a thriller in 2025

Image courtesy: @nadiawalagrandson/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are reuniting once again. Seven years after Rangoon, the actor and director will be working together again, and this time there’s the promise of an action-packed thriller!

According to a recent post on Instagram, the duo, who worked together in Haider, Kaminey, and Rangoon, have started shooting for their latest project together. Production house Nadiawala Grandsons put up a collaborative post with Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Warda Khan Nadiawala to announce the upcoming film, with a photo from the mahurat shoot. “A sneak-peak into a spectacular journey that begins today,” read the caption with a photo of a clapper and a blurred out — we assume — Shahid in the background, dressed in a grey robe and fedora and showing off an arm of tattoos.

While there isn’t much information available on the film, what we know is that it is an action thriller slated for release in December 2025, and also possibly starring Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar. The wait is long, and is sure to keep everyone at the edge of their seats for updates that are sure to follow.

—Debrup Chaudhuri