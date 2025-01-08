Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj are back with the promise of an action-packed flick
After hits like ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’ the duo are all set to gift audiences a thriller in 2025
Published 08.01.25, 11:18 AM
Image courtesy: @nadiawalagrandson/Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are reuniting once again. Seven years
after Rangoon, the actor and director will be working together again,
and this time there’s the promise of an action-packed thriller!
According to a recent post on Instagram, the duo, who worked together in
Haider, Kaminey, and Rangoon, have started shooting for
their latest project together. Production house Nadiawala Grandsons put up a
collaborative post with Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Warda
Khan Nadiawala to announce the upcoming film, with a photo from the mahurat shoot.
“A sneak-peak into a spectacular journey that begins today,” read the caption
with a photo of a clapper and a blurred out — we assume — Shahid in the
background, dressed in a grey robe and fedora and showing off an arm of
tattoos.
While there isn’t much information available on the film, what we know
is that it is an action thriller slated for release in December 2025, and also
possibly starring Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar. The wait is long, and is sure
to keep everyone at the edge of their seats for updates that are sure to
follow.
—Debrup Chaudhuri
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?