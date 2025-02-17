social

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar’s love story shines in this adorable V-Day moment

The Master Blaster shares a sweet gesture with his lifelong partner — 30 years and still going strong

Image courtesy: @sachintendulkar/Instagram

Find someone to break hearts with (not literally!) — just like Sachin Tendulkar. Confused? We'll explain. Sachin and his wife Anjali have a love story that proves true love exists. Together since 1995, they’ll be celebrating 30 years of marriage this May. The Master Blaster took to Instagram to share a video of him and Anjali breaking a heart-shaped dessert — though it’s not the first time they’ve broken hearts! The first was when Sachin got married, leaving countless fans heartbroken. This time, it’s all in the name of love with a sweet Valentine’s Day treat.

Even after three decades, the Tendulkars are as adorable as ever. Check out the video and take notes on how to keep love alive!

—My Kolkata Web Desk