Have you seen Rukmini’s post on Dev’s birthday yet?

The ‘Baap of all Superstars’ must have been emotional after seeing this post on his 42nd birthday

Image courtesy: @rukminimaitra/Instagram

Dev turned 42 this Christmas and My Kolkata wishes him continued success in the year ahead. But, no matter how many birthday wishes he’s received this year, one particular wish will be more special than the rest. Rukmini Maitra took to Instagram with this lovely picture from Dev’s B’day bash with a cake that read ‘Happy Birthday Deepak’, ‘Paglu Dev’ and ‘Baap of all Superstars’ as the power couple posed for a cute pic together.

Rukmini’s caption read ‘Wishing the World for you not only with every passing Birthday, but with every passing day..Be Unstoppable, remain Undefeatable but most importantly Do Good to People.. And the Universe will be for yours to keep..’ Check out the post and be sure to drop a heart in the comments for this adorable Tolly couple.

—Debrup Chaudhuri