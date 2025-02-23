Prosenjit Chatterjee and SVF tease the next ‘Kakababu’ mystery
The Bengali superstar returns for the fourth film, this time with Chandrasish Ray in the director’s chair
Published 23.02.25, 11:46 AM
Image courtesy: @svfsocial/Instagram
If you’ve been wondering what Kakababu has been up to since
the 2022 film Kakababur Protyaborton, here’s your first clue. SVF
recently shared a picture of Prosenjit Chatterjee, who plays Kakababu on
screen, reading one of Sunil Gangopadhyay’s Kakababu adventures —
reassuring us that the popular Bengali adventure seeker is set to return for a
fourth instalment.
After serving hits like Mishawr Rawhoshyo (2013), Yeti
Obhijaan (2017) and Kakababur Protyaborton (2022), the next chapter
— Vijaynagar-er Hirey is officially in the works. Unlike the previous
three films directed by Srijit Mukherji, this instalment will be helmed by
Chandrasish Ray, with Satyam Bhattacharya essaying a prominent role.
Are you ready for Kakababu’s next adventure?
—My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?