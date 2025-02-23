social

Prosenjit Chatterjee and SVF tease the next ‘Kakababu’ mystery

The Bengali superstar returns for the fourth film, this time with Chandrasish Ray in the director’s chair

Image courtesy: @svfsocial/Instagram

If you’ve been wondering what Kakababu has been up to since the 2022 film Kakababur Protyaborton, here’s your first clue. SVF recently shared a picture of Prosenjit Chatterjee, who plays Kakababu on screen, reading one of Sunil Gangopadhyay’s Kakababu adventures — reassuring us that the popular Bengali adventure seeker is set to return for a fourth instalment.

After serving hits like Mishawr Rawhoshyo (2013), Yeti Obhijaan (2017) and Kakababur Protyaborton (2022), the next chapter — Vijaynagar-er Hirey is officially in the works. Unlike the previous three films directed by Srijit Mukherji, this instalment will be helmed by Chandrasish Ray, with Satyam Bhattacharya essaying a prominent role.

Are you ready for Kakababu’s next adventure?

—My Kolkata Web Desk