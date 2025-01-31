social

Priyanka Chopra shares Amul’s take on her ‘buttery brilliance’

From ‘Dostana’ to ‘Don 2’ —- the cartoons with the iconic Amul mascot will make you indulge in a movie marathon

Image courtesy: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who started her career as an actress in 2022, completes 23 years in the celluloid industry in 2025. Her career spanning almost over two decades has had many popular films in which she has delivered noteworthy performances. Over the years, Amul India has been celebrating a few of her films with their iconic cartoons featuring their mascot — the Amul girl. From Dostana to Don 2, Mary Kom to Dil Dhadakne Do, the cartoons depict Priyanka’s career highlights in an artistic way.

The Bollywood and Hollywood actress took to social media with a throwback post recently, where she wrote, “...Came across them on my feed and it took me back.. way back. Each one of these moments is etched in my memory…”

Amul has responded to PeeCee’s post with “Every milestone of yours is as timeless as our taste! A toast to your buttery brilliance!”

Don’t miss scrolling through the Amul ads, and indulging in a Priyanka Chopra-special movie marathon.

— My Kolkata Web Desk