Priyanka Chopra shares Amul’s take on her ‘buttery brilliance’
From ‘Dostana’ to ‘Don 2’ —- the cartoons with the iconic Amul mascot will make you indulge in a movie marathon
Published 31.01.25, 11:10 AM
Image courtesy: @priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, who started her career as an actress in
2022, completes 23 years in the celluloid industry in 2025. Her career spanning
almost over two decades has had many popular films in which she has delivered
noteworthy performances. Over the years, Amul India has been celebrating a few
of her films with their iconic cartoons featuring their mascot — the Amul girl.
From Dostana to Don 2, Mary Kom to Dil Dhadakne Do,
the cartoons depict Priyanka’s career highlights in an artistic way.
The Bollywood and Hollywood actress took to social media
with a throwback post recently, where she wrote, “...Came across them on my
feed and it took me back.. way back. Each one of these moments is etched in my
memory…”
Amul has responded to PeeCee’s post with “Every milestone of
yours is as timeless as our taste! A toast to your buttery brilliance!”
Don’t miss scrolling through the Amul ads, and indulging in
a Priyanka Chopra-special movie marathon.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?