Parambrata and Piya are expecting — new member to join soon

Heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple from My Kolkata

Image courtesy: @piya_chakraborty/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty, who took to social media on February 15 to announce that they are soon to become parents. In an emotional post, Piya shared a series of images featuring her and Parambrata, their pets – Nina and Bagha, and saved the big announcement for the last slide. “Our bubble of love is growing: a human being to join the tribe soon!” wrote the mother-to-be on Instagram, in a collab post with her husband. Ever since the announcement, joining to congratulate the happy couple are not just their fans but also colleagues and friends like Ritabhari Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar, Subhashree Ganguly, Gourab Chatterjee, Ridhima Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, among others.

— My Kolkata Web Desk