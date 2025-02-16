Parambrata and Piya are expecting — new member to join soon
Heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple from My Kolkata
Published 16.02.25, 11:25 AM
Image courtesy: @piya_chakraborty/Instagram
Congratulations are in
order for Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty, who took to social
media on February 15 to announce that they are soon to become parents. In an
emotional post, Piya shared a series of images featuring her and Parambrata, their
pets – Nina and Bagha, and saved the big announcement for the last slide. “Our
bubble of love is growing: a human being to join the tribe soon!” wrote the
mother-to-be on Instagram, in a collab post with her husband. Ever since the
announcement, joining to congratulate the happy couple are not just their fans
but also colleagues and friends like Ritabhari Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar,
Subhashree Ganguly, Gourab Chatterjee, Ridhima Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma,
Rafiath Rashid Mithila, among others.
Also read: Parambrata and Piya’s happily ever
after…
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?