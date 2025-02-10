Find out how Jackie Shroff guides Orry to true love
The duo star in the latest V-Day ad for Crocs India
Image courtesy: @crocsindia/Instagram
Have you ever tried discussing your love life with your
uncle? It’s just so frustrating when they don’t get how complicated modern
dating is. Crocs India’s latest Instagram reel has us wishing that our uncle
was Jackie Shroff.
The clip shows Jaggu dada accosting a hopeless Orry,
who is sad about not having a Valentine’s Day date. When Bhidu tries to comfort
Orry, the internet star dismisses him, saying that he won’t ‘get it’. The
result is Rangeela star breaking down all Gen Z concepts from
situationships to ghosting in his hilarious tapori style, before
dropping the ultimate lesson on self-love. So, if you’re feeling lonely this
V-Day, check out the reel and plan a self-care day on February 14.
Also read: Meet
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, the ‘Bollywood BFF’ who is taking the internet by
storm
