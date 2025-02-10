social

Find out how Jackie Shroff guides Orry to true love

The duo star in the latest V-Day ad for Crocs India

Image courtesy: @crocsindia/Instagram

Have you ever tried discussing your love life with your uncle? It’s just so frustrating when they don’t get how complicated modern dating is. Crocs India’s latest Instagram reel has us wishing that our uncle was Jackie Shroff.

The clip shows Jaggu dada accosting a hopeless Orry, who is sad about not having a Valentine’s Day date. When Bhidu tries to comfort Orry, the internet star dismisses him, saying that he won’t ‘get it’. The result is Rangeela star breaking down all Gen Z concepts from situationships to ghosting in his hilarious tapori style, before dropping the ultimate lesson on self-love. So, if you’re feeling lonely this V-Day, check out the reel and plan a self-care day on February 14.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

Also read: Meet Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, the ‘Bollywood BFF’ who is taking the internet by storm