Esther Duflo recalls meeting Abhijit Banerjee for the first time on V-Day

The Nobel-winning couple’s love story is nothing short of inspiring

Image courtesy: @nobelprize_org/Instagram

The Nobel Laureate couple — Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, have an adorable love story. Banerjee and Duflo, who got married in 2015, won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2019 with his better half, also sharing the prize with Michael Kremer. On Valentine’s Day, the Instagram account of Nobel Prize shared a personal anecdote from Duflo, where she looked back at meeting Banerjee for the first time.

“As I mentioned, when I first met Abhijit Banerjee as a first-year stu­dent, I found him unbelievably inspiring. He was kind and a bit aloof, but I knew crossing his path had changed my life. Little did I know that many, many years later, I would not only become a colleague, but also, eventu­ally, a life partner…”, said Duflo. The accompanying photo captures the brilliant duo in traditional Indian attire, beaming with joy. Don’t miss this touching love story on this special day.

— My Kolkata Web Desk