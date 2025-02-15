Esther Duflo recalls meeting Abhijit Banerjee for the first time on V-Day
The Nobel-winning couple’s love story is nothing short of inspiring
Published 15.02.25, 11:13 AM
Image courtesy: @nobelprize_org/Instagram
The Nobel Laureate couple — Esther Duflo and Abhijit
Banerjee, have an adorable love story. Banerjee and Duflo, who got married in
2015, won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2019 with his better
half, also sharing the prize with Michael Kremer. On Valentine’s Day, the
Instagram account of Nobel Prize shared a personal anecdote from Duflo, where
she looked back at meeting Banerjee for the first time.
“As I mentioned, when I first met Abhijit Banerjee as a
first-year student, I found him unbelievably inspiring. He was kind and a bit
aloof, but I knew crossing his path had changed my life. Little did I know that
many, many years later, I would not only become a colleague, but also, eventually,
a life partner…”, said Duflo. The accompanying photo captures the brilliant duo
in traditional Indian attire, beaming with joy. Don’t miss this touching love
story on this special day.
Also read: When
I come home, I start cooking immediately: Abhijit Banerjee
