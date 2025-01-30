social

Mohun Bagan Ultras unfurl a 25,550 sq ft handpainted tifo at Saltlake Stadium

Blood, sweat and passion — Mariners’ dedication shines through this historic tribute

Image courtesy: @marinersbasecamp/Instagram

The beauty of football is unmatched in Bengal and club loyalists never fail to display what true support means. Indian football has seen many clubs rise and fall, but one name that has remained dominant since the pre-Independence era is Mohun Bagan. The landscape of Indian football has evolved, but the green and maroon legacy of the Mariners still continues.

Recently, the Mariners Base Camp went all out to create the world’s largest hand-painted tifo. For those who are unaware, a tifo is a massive fan-made banner that covers a large section of the stands.

While Liston Colaco’s goal sealed Mohun Bagan’s 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC on Monday, January 27, it was the fans who stole the show. The Mariners Base Camp unveiled a 25,550 sq. ft. tifo, honouring Mohun Bagan’s historic 1911 IFA Shield victory over East Yorkshire. The artwork depicted India’s struggles under British rule, paying tribute to the barefooted heroes who ignited a sense of national pride with their triumph. That win was more than just football — it was a symbol of resistance that ignited the fire of India’s freedom movement.

Tifo culture thrives in European football, and now Mohun Bagan’s Ultras are making it a tradition to carve their own legacy. We’re all for it! Check out all the images of this magnificent tifo on Mohun Bagan and Mariners Base Camp’s Instagram pages.

— Debrup Chaudhuri