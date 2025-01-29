social

Abhishek Bachchan meets Sachin Tendulkar at special ISPL match

The actor celebrated his team’s big win with a heartfelt Instagram post

Image courtesy: @bachchan/Instagram

Last year saw the dramatic inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) take the entire country by storm, with huge celeb bids for the teams, and veteran cricketers stepping into its management.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has been backing the Majhi Mumbai team along with father Amitabh, is frequently seen at matches, cheering on the players. His latest Instagram post featured a surprise serendipitous meeting with the Master Blaster himself, Sachin Tendulkar, who has been an integral part of the tournament’s organisation.

Incidentally, Majhi Mumbai had lost out the title in the first season final to Tiigers of Kolkata, and this match marked an emphatic resurgence, with boys from Mumbai securing a crucial win in the ongoing Season 2. But will this winning streak continue? Stay tuned to Disney + Hotstar to find out!

— Vedant Karia