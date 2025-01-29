Abhishek Bachchan meets Sachin Tendulkar at special ISPL match
The actor celebrated his team’s big win with a heartfelt Instagram post
Published 29.01.25, 12:08 PM
Image courtesy: @bachchan/Instagram
Last year saw the dramatic inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier
League (ISPL) take the entire country by storm, with huge celeb bids for the
teams, and veteran cricketers stepping into its management.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has been backing the Majhi Mumbai team
along with father Amitabh, is frequently seen at matches, cheering on the
players. His latest Instagram post featured a surprise serendipitous meeting
with the Master Blaster himself, Sachin Tendulkar, who has been an integral
part of the tournament’s organisation.
Incidentally, Majhi Mumbai had lost out the title in the first season
final to Tiigers of Kolkata, and this match marked an emphatic resurgence, with
boys from Mumbai securing a crucial win in the ongoing Season 2. But will this
winning streak continue? Stay tuned to Disney + Hotstar to find out!
— Vedant Karia
