This New Year’s Eve don’t let the traffic cops be your DJ

Celebrate responsibly and don’t drink and drive!

Image courtesy: kolpolice/Instagram

Another year has flown by and it’s New Year’s Eve already. You’ve got every reason to party tonight as you step into 2025 in style. Grab your glass, hit the dance floor and enjoy the music wherever you celebrate. Just remember, don’t drink and drive, warns Kolkata Traffic Police..

To promote road safety with a dose of fun and sarcasm, Kolkata Police has taken their social media game to the next level with a clever poster that features a cheeky message: “This New Year’s special performance by DJ Traffic Cop, Kolkata.”

So, don’t let the cops steal your New Year’s thunder. Be smart. Hire a cab or a driver instead. Drinking and driving may feel like a risk you can handle, but it’s a hazard to everyone on the road.

Celebrate responsibly and keep the car keys far away from the alcohol. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself part of a special live event you definitely didn’t plan for — courtesy of Kolkata Police!

Stay safe, and have a fantastic New Year’s Eve.

– Debrup Chaudhuri