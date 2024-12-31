This New Year’s Eve don’t let the traffic cops be your DJ
Celebrate responsibly and don’t drink and drive!
Published 31.12.24, 12:57 PM
Image courtesy: kolpolice/Instagram
Another year has flown
by and it’s New Year’s Eve already. You’ve got every reason to party tonight as
you step into 2025 in style. Grab your glass, hit the dance floor and enjoy the
music wherever you celebrate. Just remember, don’t drink and drive, warns
Kolkata Traffic Police..
To promote road safety
with a dose of fun and sarcasm, Kolkata Police has taken their social
media game to the next level with a clever poster that features a cheeky
message: “This New Year’s special performance by DJ Traffic Cop, Kolkata.”
So, don’t let the cops
steal your New Year’s thunder. Be smart. Hire a cab or a driver instead.
Drinking and driving may feel like a risk you can handle, but it’s a hazard to
everyone on the road.
Celebrate responsibly
and keep the car keys far away from the alcohol. Otherwise, you’ll find
yourself part of a special live event you definitely didn’t plan for — courtesy
of Kolkata Police!
Stay safe, and have a
fantastic New Year’s Eve.
– Debrup Chaudhuri
