social

Get up close to KKR’s 3rd IPL title as it tours Kolkata for a month

The Purple and Gold players clinched the IPL trophy last season and now you can get closer to the coveted prize

Image courtesy: @kkriders/Instagram KKR IPL Trophy Tour

Last year, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, clinched their third IPL title, painting the city in Purple and Gold as the trophy returned to Kolkata after a decade. As a fresh set of Knight Riders take the field for this season’s IPL, KKR still holds the trophy, and now, Kolkata, you too can get up close and personal with it. From February 16 to March 14, the IPL trophy will be on a month-long tour across the city, visiting iconic spots where fans can capture unforgettable moments with the coveted trophy. After already making its rounds at the Durga Puja pandals last year, it’s your chance to see it live now. So, dust off those KKR jerseys and stay tuned for more details right here.

— Debrup Chaudhuri

Also read: How KKR pulled off the greatest team performance in IPL history