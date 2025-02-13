Get up close to KKR’s 3rd IPL title as it tours Kolkata for a month
The Purple and Gold players clinched the IPL trophy last season and now you can get closer to the coveted prize
Published 13.02.25, 11:16 AM
KKR IPL Trophy Tour
Image courtesy: @kkriders/Instagram
Last year, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas
Iyer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, clinched their third IPL title, painting the
city in Purple and Gold as the trophy returned to Kolkata after a decade. As a
fresh set of Knight Riders take the field for this season’s IPL, KKR still
holds the trophy, and now, Kolkata, you too can get up close and personal with
it. From February 16 to March 14, the IPL trophy will be on a month-long tour
across the city, visiting iconic spots where fans can capture unforgettable
moments with the coveted trophy. After already making its rounds at the Durga
Puja pandals last year, it’s your chance to see it live now. So, dust off those
KKR jerseys and stay tuned for more details right here.
— Debrup Chaudhuri
