social

Who says ‘dark is not beautiful’, questions Sunandini Banerjee

The author and artiste shares her thoughts on feminism and the evolving discourse

Image courtesy: My Kolkata Archives

She is an artist and an author. Her digital collages are a thing of beauty, and her book covers are artworks in their own right. Sunandini Banerjee, senior editor and graphic designer at Seagull Books, is a true kindred spirit.

The Jadavpur University alumna, who once aspired to work in advertising but found her calling in book publishing, is a lifelong student — her passion for learning is truly inspiring. So, on International Women’s Day, when My Kolkata asked this trailblazer about one societal shackle she hopes to break in 2025, we knew her response would enrich the feminist discourse, through the lens of both an academic and an observer.

Sunandini wants to break the age-old belief that domestic labour and household chores are solely a woman’s responsibility, which throws light on unpaid labour put by women as a part of the age-old societal rules.

The artist defines womanhood as “a force of nature that still terrifies at least half of humanity”. She also stood in solidarity with the protests against the RG Kar incident through her art, creating a powerful book cover for Seagull’s recent catalogue.

Through her journey so far, Sunandini has challenged many societal norms — but the one myth she is determined to erase completely is the idea that dark is not beautiful. At a time when voices are coming together to challenge fairness creams and detanning products, embracing all skin tones is certainly a mantra to follow.

—Pooja Mitra

Also read: Part of my childhood was a solitary life with reading and imagination: Sunandini Banerjee