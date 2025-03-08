Who says ‘dark is not beautiful’, questions Sunandini Banerjee
The author and artiste shares her thoughts on feminism and the evolving discourse
Published 08.03.25, 10:26 AM
Image courtesy: My Kolkata Archives
She is an artist and an author. Her digital collages are a
thing of beauty, and her book covers are artworks in their own right. Sunandini
Banerjee, senior editor and graphic designer at Seagull Books, is a true
kindred spirit.
The Jadavpur University alumna, who once aspired to work in
advertising but found her calling in book publishing, is a lifelong student —
her passion for learning is truly inspiring. So, on International Women’s Day,
when My Kolkata asked this trailblazer about one societal shackle she
hopes to break in 2025, we knew her response would enrich the feminist
discourse, through the lens of both an academic and an observer.
Sunandini wants to break the age-old belief that domestic
labour and household chores are solely a woman’s responsibility, which throws
light on unpaid labour put by women as a part of the age-old societal
rules.
The artist defines womanhood as “a force of nature that
still terrifies at least half of humanity”. She also stood in solidarity with
the protests against the RG Kar incident through her art, creating a powerful
book cover for Seagull’s recent catalogue.
Through her journey so far, Sunandini has challenged many
societal norms — but the one myth she is determined to erase completely is the
idea that dark is not beautiful. At a time when voices are coming together to
challenge fairness creams and detanning products, embracing all skin tones is
certainly a mantra to follow.
—Pooja Mitra
Also read: Part
of my childhood was a solitary life with reading and imagination: Sunandini
Banerjee
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?