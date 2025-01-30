social

Karan Johar to launch Ibrahim Ali Khan?

The director shared a heartfelt Instagram post, teasing a project with Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son

Image courtesy: @karanjohar/Instagram Snippets of Ibrahim Ali Khan from Karan Johar’s post

It’s no secret that Karan Johar loves star kids. Of late, the director-producer has been quite vocal about enjoying working with his friends’ children.

The latest budding actor waiting to be launched under the Dharma banner is none other than Ibrahim Ali Khan. KJo recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post, penning down how he met Ibrahim’s mother Amrita when he was 12, and she was working on Duniya with his father. He added that he met Saif at Anand Mahendru’s office and was blown away by his charm.

Karan added that this 40-year-old friendship is set to move along generations, having worked with Sara in several projects too. The latest member of the family to enter the mix will be Ibrahim, with the director asking audiences to welcome him into their hearts and onto their screens. We can’t wait to know more!

— Vedant Karia