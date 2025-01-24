social

Eden Gardens honours cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s incredible 20-year career

The fast bowler was at the iconic venue to unveil the stand that will bear her name now

Image courtesy: @jhulangoswami/Instagram Jhulan unveils the stand named after her at Eden Gardens

Jhulan Goswami is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced, having clinched 255 wickets in 204 ODIs, with a career spanning two decades.

The fast bowler’s contributions for the country were recently honoured by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in one of the grandest manners. Goswami shone the brightest at the inaugural T20I between India and England on January 22 in Kolkata, where she inaugurated a stand named after her on her home ground, Eden Gardens!

She also shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, talking about her childhood dream of playing at Eden Gardens, and how this eponymous stand feels like ‘a dream she never dared to imagine’.

We are sure that this new stand will shine bright at Eden Gardens for years to come, inspiring even more women to take up cricket!

— Vedant Karia