Spot these classic characters at the ‘Boi Mela’

Roshni Bhattacharya’s adorable doodles cover everyone — from the serious reader uncle to food-court wanderers

Image courtesy: @noodledoodlebyrb/Instagram Some doodles by Roshni Bhattachrya

The Boi Mela is at its final leg, and the entire city will be rushing to Salt Lake over the weekend to get their reading haul for the entire year. Amidst the chaos, Instagram creator Roshni Bhattacharya aka @noodledoodlebyrb shares a hilariously accurate post, summarising the different types of people we spot at the International Kolkata Book Fair.

From the ‘Serious Reader Uncle’ wearing a perpetual frown to the ‘Pseudo-Intellectual Aantels’ obsessed with Kafka and Tharoor, Bhattacharya captures Boi Mela’s quirky characters with piercing accuracy (and humour). Her attention to detail is what makes the post stand out, with the ‘Solo Independent Woman’ prepared with a huge tote bag, and the ‘Mistaken Couple’ heading straight to the food court!

— My Kolkata Web Desk