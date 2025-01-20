social

Olympian Neeraj Chopra surprises social media with wedding announcement

The gold medallist married tennis player Himani Mor in a dreamy private ceremony

Image courtesy: @neeraj____chopra/Instagram

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has etched his name onto the hearts of every Indian courtesy his Olympic gold in Tokyo (2020) and silver in Paris (2024). Now, there is a name etched on the heart of India’s golden boy, and that name is Himari Mor.

The 27-year-old athlete took everyone by surprise when he posted photos of his intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram on Sunday, January 19, a couple of days after the ceremony, and we just cannot get enough of the dreamy snapshots. Only an athlete can understand what goes on the mind of another athlete, and in that respect Himani and Neeraj have landed the perfect match.

According to reports, Himani hails from Haryana’s Sonipat and is a tennis player currently pursuing a masters degree in sports management from Franklin Pierce University in the US. She is an alum of Delhi’s Miranda House who represented Delhi University at the national level in tennis.

The duo tied the knot in India and are currently travelling on their honeymoon. Neeraj posted photos from the ceremony, with the caption, “Starting a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj ♥️ Himani”.

My Kolkata extends heartiest congratulations to newlyweds as they begin their lives together. Check out the pics and wish the golden boy an amazing future ahead.

—Debrup Chaudhuri