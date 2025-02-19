social

Check out Gautam Gambhir’s sweet moment before India’s Champions Trophy campaign

The coach couldn’t resist a bowl of gulab jamun, proving some temptations are too good to skip

Image courtesy: @gautamgambhir/Instagram

You know you're truly Indian when no meal feels complete without something sweet. And Gautam Gambhir is no exception. While the Indian team stays strict about fitness and diet, the coach surely deserves a cheat meal — or two. And when it’s gulab jamun, who can say no?

As India gears up for their first Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, Coach GG shared a sweet moment on Instagram — a picture of him smiling at a bowl of gulab jamun, with a caption: “Life is short, make it sweet!” — a powerful message indeed.

So, what do you say? Ordering gulab jamun, anyone?

—My Kolkata Web Desk