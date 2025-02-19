Check out Gautam Gambhir’s sweet moment before India’s Champions Trophy campaign
The coach couldn’t resist a bowl of gulab jamun, proving some temptations are too good to skip
Published 19.02.25, 10:59 AM
Image courtesy: @gautamgambhir/Instagram
You know you're truly Indian when no meal feels complete
without something sweet. And Gautam Gambhir is no exception. While the Indian
team stays strict about fitness and diet, the coach surely deserves a cheat
meal — or two. And when it’s gulab jamun, who can say no?
As India gears up for their first Champions Trophy match
against Bangladesh, Coach GG shared a sweet moment on Instagram — a picture of
him smiling at a bowl of gulab jamun, with a caption: “Life is short,
make it sweet!” — a powerful message indeed.
So, what do you say? Ordering gulab jamun, anyone?
—My Kolkata Web Desk
