Get inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh and embrace your inner artist

The actress loves painting and has debuted on the canvas. Are you ready to give your passion a go?

Image courtesy: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram Fatima Sana Shaikh with her acrylic art painting

An artiste with many facets — actress Fatima Sana Shaikh showcased her talent as a painter. The Bollywood artiste took to Instagram with glimpses of her canvas on which she has tried abstract acrylic art.

The Dangal actress debuted on canvas with this painting. Fatima trying her hands on a different form of art is also a gentle reminder to all of us who have passions of our own but miss giving them a slot in our busy schedules. As the popular saying goes: “Time and tide waits for no one”, it is indeed an important aspect of self love to harness the little things that bring us joy. From learning music, painting, and taking cooking seriously to managing time to hiking — we should give due importance to what the heart wants and go for it. So, get inspired from Fatima Sana Shaikh and add a hobby from your wishlist to your New Year resolutions. We are only 23 days into the new year, so let’s try something new in 2025!

— Pooja Mitra

