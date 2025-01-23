Get inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh and embrace your inner artist
The actress loves painting and has debuted on the canvas. Are you ready to give your passion a go?
Published 23.01.25, 11:37 AM
Fatima Sana Shaikh with her acrylic art painting
Image courtesy: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
An artiste with many facets — actress Fatima Sana Shaikh
showcased her talent as a painter. The Bollywood artiste took to Instagram with
glimpses of her canvas on which she has tried abstract acrylic art.
The Dangal actress debuted on canvas with
this painting. Fatima trying her hands on a different form of art is also a
gentle reminder to all of us who have passions of our own but miss giving them
a slot in our busy schedules. As the popular saying goes: “Time and tide waits
for no one”, it is indeed an important aspect of self love to harness the little
things that bring us joy. From learning music, painting, and taking cooking
seriously to managing time to hiking — we should give due importance to what
the heart wants and go for it. So, get inspired from Fatima Sana Shaikh and add
a hobby from your wishlist to your New Year resolutions. We are only 23 days
into the new year, so let’s try something new in 2025!
— Pooja Mitra
Also read: Unapologetically Reba Hore: Kolkata’s
tribute exhibition to an artist of excellence
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?