Did Arjun, Kabir and Imran hint at a ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ sequel?

Farhan Akhtar posts a reunion reel with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, with a message for Zoya Akhtar

Image courtesy: @faroutakhtar/Instagram

It has been 14 years since besties Arjun, Kabir and Imran set off to Spain for a bachelor trip of a lifetime, and we are still not over it! Released in 2011 and directed by Zoya Akhtar, the tale of three friends, Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imraan (Farhan) with a storyline that resonated with working adults and made those standing at the cusp of it take notes, it still remains a relatable and fun watch! So when Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s three musketeers aka Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar reunite, of course the first thing that comes to mind is a sequel (or prequel)!

The reel, posted by Farhan Akhtar on Instagram, captured all three of them looking mysterious and mischievous, pointing to a copy of the book The Three Musketeers. What has caught everyone’s attention is the caption, which seems to have a message for director and Farhan’s sister Zoya. “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??,” wrote Farhan. So while the director takes notice of the fun reel, Bollywood buffs and ZNMD fans can perhaps say silent prayers, manifesting a new tale featuring the three pals?

— Pooja Mitra