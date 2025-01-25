social

Dev, Jisshu and team are all set to promote ‘Khadaan’ in Dubai

The blockbuster Bengali film will have a special screening on January 25

Image courtesy: @imdevadhikari/Instagram Jisshu Sengupta and Dev with Sayantan Roy and Soojit Dutta

Since its release, Khadaan has shattered records to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Made on a budget of Rs 6 crores, the film reportedly recovered its production costs within just one week of its release.

Following its massive success, actors Dev, Jisshu U Sengupta, director Soojit Dutta, and the team are embarking on international tours for special premieres. The first stop is Dubai, where the film will be screened on January 25 at Star Cinema, Al Ghurair Centre. No surprises, all tickets are already sold out!

Set against the backdrop of rural Bengal during the Industrial Revolution, the film narrates the ordeals faced by coal mine workers.

— Jaismita Alexander

