Dev, Jisshu and team are all set to promote ‘Khadaan’ in Dubai
The blockbuster Bengali film will have a special screening on January 25
Published 25.01.25, 08:58 AM
Jisshu Sengupta and Dev with Sayantan Roy and Soojit Dutta
Image courtesy: @imdevadhikari/Instagram
Since its release,
Khadaan has shattered records to become one of the highest-grossing
films of 2024. Made on a budget of Rs 6 crores, the film reportedly recovered
its production costs within just one week of its release.
Following its
massive success, actors Dev, Jisshu U Sengupta, director Soojit Dutta, and the
team are embarking on international tours for special premieres. The first stop
is Dubai, where the film will be screened on January 25 at Star Cinema, Al
Ghurair Centre. No surprises, all tickets are already sold out!
Set against the
backdrop of rural Bengal during the Industrial Revolution, the film narrates
the ordeals faced by coal mine workers.
— Jaismita Alexander
