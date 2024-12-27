social

Thala turns Santa: MS Dhoni’s Christmas surprise for daughter Ziva

What’s on your wishlist for this one-of-a-kind Santa Claus?

Image courtesy: @sakshisingh_r/Instagram

Did you manage to meet Santa this Christmas? If not, here’s Secret Santa to cheer you up like no other! Sakshi Dhoni’s recent Instagram post has gone viral, with more than 1 million likes in less than a day, and the reason will surprise you.

These beautiful snapshots from Christmas at the Dhoni household proves that little Ziva Dhoni also had one of her best Christmases ever.

Guess what happened? Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself made a delightful appearance as Santa Claus — or as we like to call him — Thala Claus. Check out the full carousel on Sakshi’s Instagram.

Even if your Christmas wasn’t quite merry, this adorable surprise is bound to put a smile on your face. And to CSK fans — how does it feel to see Thala rocking red? Share your comments right away.

– Debrup Chaudhuri