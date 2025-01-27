social

Sikandar Kher marks Republic Day at Kolkata’s iconic Raj Bhavan

The actor shared a glimpse of his visit to the historic Governor’s residence

Image courtesy: @sikandarkher/Instagram Sikandar Kher at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata’s buildings embody not only the finest Victorian architecture introduced by the British during the Raj but also the spirit of the Republic that broke free from colonial rule.

Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher spent Republic Day at one such historical monument — Raj Bhavan. The Governor’s residence, which is at the heart of the Dalhousie area, was lit up in the colours of the Tricolour on January 26, and the Monkey Man actor made the most of his Kolkata trip by paying a visit to this iconic structure. He also shared a picture on Instagram, showcasing the fine white-and-gold structure that has always inspired patriotism within Kolkatans.

— Vedant Karia