Ashutosh Gowariker praises Rukmini’s Binodiini

The veteran director met the actress after watching the Ram Kamal Mukherjee directorial

Image courtesy: @rukminimaitra/Instagram

It is raining praises for Rukmini Maitra for her performance as the eponymous lead in Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan. And some of these praises came from none other than acclaimed director Ashutosh Gowarikar.

The actress recently met the Lagaan, Swades, and Jodha Akbar director at his Mumbai office after the filmmaker watched the first cut of the film. Rukmini shared glimpses from the meeting on Instagram, expressing her gratitude in a note. The actress also added Ashutosh’s brief review of Binodiini, mentioning that he said Rukmini’s performance was “superbly layered.”

Binodiini is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, and is releasing on silver screen on January 23. Are you saving the date?

— Pooja Mitra