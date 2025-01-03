social

Laughter Sane gets us all emotional with his latest Insta reel

The popular content creator makes us relive the charm of handwritten notes in the digital age

Image courtesy: @laughtersane/Instagram

Was your phone buzzing non-stop with New Year greetings before you even had a chance to wake up? Welcome to the world of instant messages and quick notes. While it's easy and convenient, don't you miss the thrill of receiving or sending a handwritten letter? Whether it was a note to your crush or a letter from them, that personal touch is something you just can't replace.

Niranjan Mondal, popular as Laughter Sane on Instagram, has made us laugh countless times with his videos. But his latest reel takes a nostalgic turn, introducing ‘Greetings Card Amma’ and reminding us how greeting cards once held real meaning before phones took over as our main mode of communicating. Watch this heartwarming video and you might find yourself reflecting on how impersonal greetings have become. This year, why not switch things up? Try writing a note to someone special on their birthday or another occasion. It can be a small gesture with a big impact for sure.

— Debrup Chaudhuri