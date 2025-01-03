social

Australian PM hosts Men in Blue and the Kangaroos for New Years celebrations

As the 5th Test continues in Sydney, catch the camaraderie between both teams at the Aussie PM’s residence

Image courtesy: @albomp/Instagram

On the first day of 2025, as the sun rose in Australia, the Indian and Australian cricket teams set aside their rivalry for a day and chose friendship and celebration. Both teams gathered at Kirribilli House for a grand New Year’s celebration hosted by Australian PM Anthony Albanese. The PM expressed his gratitude to both teams for an exciting summer of cricket, before the action resumes with the grand finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground from today.

Take a look at the highlights from the gala lunch. The BCCI has shared a fantastic video from the event, and there are some great pictures posted by the Australian PM Anthony Albanese on his Instagram. Don’t miss out on the content from the celebration as you eagerly await the post-Tea session. Watch all the action on Hotstar and Star Sports for the next four days.

— Debrup Chaudhuri