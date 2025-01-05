social

Farhan Akhtar supports ‘selfless’ captain Ro’s impressive move

Rohit Sharma’s decision to drop himself during the Sydney text gets mixed response from netizens

Image courtesy: @faroutakhtar/Instagram

After Rohit Sharma chose to drop himself from the playing XI for the final Test in Sydney, social media went berserk with mixed reactions. From harsh comments to trolls flooding Instagram about Rohit’s lack of form and calls for his retirement from Test cricket, we’ve seen it all over the past few days.

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a supportive message for Captain Ro. Calling out trolls for criticising Rohit’s 'selfless' decision to drop himself, given his recent performances, Farhan emphasised that it takes a big personality to make such a bold call as a leader. He highlighted how putting the team ahead of oneself is what he respects most about Hitman’s decision.

Read the full caption to see how Farhan is in Rohit’s corner, backing him to come back stronger than ever and prove his haters wrong.

–Debrup Chaudhuri