Ajinkya Rahane announced as the new KKR captain after unveiling of three shining stars

The cricketer will be back at Eden Gardens, ready to lead the Knights against RCB on March 22

Image courtesy: @kkriders/Instagram

KKR fans, we know you’re excited! After all, your new captain is no stranger. Ajinkya Rahane, the man who led India to that iconic series win against Australia in 2021, has just been revealed as KKR’s captain.

After the Purple Army introduced their three shining stars in the (K)night sky with Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo and unveiled their new jersey, they immediately topped all those announcements by placing their trust in Rahane — a familiar face who’s donned the Knights’ colours before.

Returning to Eden Gardens, this time Rahane will wear the captain’s crown, leading the charge. KKR will kick off their campaign on March 22, facing off against RCB at the home of the Purple Army.

So KKR fans, get ready to cheer for your team under new leadership. Warm up your voices because for the next two months, all you need to sing is Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re — exactly what Captain Jinx and his squad will have on their minds as they chase a fourth star while defending the champions’ crown.

—Debrup Chaudhuri