Ajinkya Rahane announced as the new KKR captain after unveiling of three shining stars
The cricketer will be back at Eden Gardens, ready to lead the Knights against RCB on March 22
Published 03.03.25, 04:49 PM
Image courtesy: @kkriders/Instagram
KKR fans, we know you’re excited! After all, your new
captain is no stranger. Ajinkya Rahane, the man who led India to that iconic
series win against Australia in 2021, has just been revealed as KKR’s captain.
After the Purple Army introduced their three shining stars
in the (K)night sky with Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo and unveiled their new jersey,
they immediately topped all those announcements by placing their trust in
Rahane — a familiar face who’s donned the Knights’ colours before.
Returning to Eden Gardens, this time Rahane will wear the
captain’s crown, leading the charge. KKR will kick off their campaign on March
22, facing off against RCB at the home of the Purple Army.
So KKR fans, get ready to cheer for your team under new
leadership. Warm up your voices because for the next two months, all you need
to sing is Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re — exactly what Captain Jinx and his
squad will have on their minds as they chase a fourth star while defending the
champions’ crown.
—Debrup Chaudhuri
