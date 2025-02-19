register

Participate in ‘Race for 7’ and support those battling rare diseases

Take a step towards awareness and run for a cause

Image courtesy: Shutter stock

Every year, millions of people battle rare diseases. While they fight against time to overcome these illnesses, you can show your support by taking part in Race for 7 — a unique marathon held annually across multiple cities on the same day.

With 7,000 rare diseases and 7,000 metres to run — each metre symbolising a rare disease — this event, being hosted by Organisation for Rare Diseases India, brings together people from all walks of life, including celebrities, business leaders, students, and many more, to raise awareness for this important cause.

This year’s race will take place in 21 locations, including Kolkata. The Kolkata run will be flagged off from Decathlon, Salt Lake, at 7am — the same start time as the 20 other cities.

So, drop by an hour early to collect your T-shirts and bibs. Register now and be part of this meaningful movement to spread awareness about rare diseases.

More Details:

What: Race for 7

When: February 23, Sunday Time: 7am

Where: Decathlon, Salt Lake

—My Kolkata Web Desk