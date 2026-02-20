register

Get your hands dirty at this pottery workshop at Bunaphile Roasters

Besides learning the basic tenets of the craft, each participant will get hands-on time at the pottery wheel under expert guidance

Image courtesy: kiiroexperiences.com A poster of the event

A three-hour-long pottery workshop is scheduled to be held at Kolkata’s Bunaphile Roasters on Sunday, February 22.

Organised by The Mitti Company in collaboration with Kiiro, the session will begin at 4pm.

The workshop will offer attendees a hands-on introduction to pottery. The event promises an evening of calm, mindfulness and creativity. Participants will also learn the basic tenets of the craft during the event.

Organisers will provide clay, equipment and professional guidance. The event is open to singles, couples and groups of friends.

During the session, attendees will learn to create forms by rolling and stacking clay coils. They will be taught various techniques of shaping clay using their hands and simple tools to build unique structures. They will also learn how to use artisan moulds to imprint textures and intricate details on items such as pen stands, diyas or other decorative pieces of their choice. Each participant will also get hands-on time at the pottery wheel to shape a vase under the guidance of an expert.

Participants can take home all the pieces they create at the workshop. Additionally, they will be given a certificate of participation by the organisers.

Tickets for the event are available on Kiiro’s offical website. Click here to book.

Date: February 22

Time: 4pm to 7pm

Venue: Bunaphile Roasters, 101 Southern Avenue, Lake Terrace, Ballygunge

— My Kolkata Web Desk