Run for a safer city at Kolkata Police Half Marathon 2026

Registrations are open for the Safe Drive Save Life race that returns to Red Road this January

Kolkata’s most anticipated road race is back.

The Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2026 will take over Red Road on January 18, bringing together seasoned runners and first-timers for a morning dedicated to fitness and road safety awareness.

Participants can choose between the 21km half marathon, 10km run and the 5km Josh Run, with select categories serving as World Masters qualifying races.

Every runner will receive a race T-shirt, medal and timing certificate, while hydration points and medical support will line the route. Bibs must be collected in person before race day, and on-the-spot registration is not available. With slots filling fast, this is the city’s call to lace up and run for a cause.

More Details

What: Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2026

When: January 18, 2026

Where: Start at Red Road, finish at Rangers Ground, Kolkata

Registration: Link

—My Kolkata Web Desk