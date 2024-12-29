register

Be a part of the BraveHer Festival, aimed to empower women and celebrate courage

There’ll be an exhibition, panel discussions on women’s empowerment and more

Image courtesy: BraveHer Festival

Mark January 19 on your calendars for there's an event you wouldn't want to miss. The NKDA Football Stadium will host the BraveHer Festival: Self-Defence and Accolades, organised by Resilience Empowerment Academy. This event is dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in challenging times.

From a self-defence workshop designed to help you stay prepared at all times to panel discussions exploring key aspects of women’s safety and empowerment — the festival aims to inspire and educate. You can also be a part of this initiative to make Kolkata safer for women.

The event will also honour several women who have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity, inspiring all. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a movement for change and empowerment.

More Details:

What: BraveHer Festival

When: January 19

Where: NKDA Football Stadium

Contact: +918777628651

—Debrup Chaudhuri