Immerse yourself in Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj’s lyrical composition

The music video is part of the film ‘Kuch Sapney Apne’

Image courtesy: VB Music/YouTube A still from ‘Din Jo Dhal Gaya’ by Rekha Bhradwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj

The musical couple, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj, have collaborated for yet another mellifluous song. Din Jo Dhal Gaya from Sridhar Rangayan’s upcoming film, Kuch Sapney Apne, is a lyrical composition about emotions named and unnamed. The video, which gives glimpses of the story of a middle-aged couple trying to cope through the toughs and crests of companionship, becomes a more relatable and poignant piece with Rekha’s voice and Vishal’s composition. The lyrics have been penned by Saagar Gupta, and the music has been produced by Debarpito Saha. The song reminds of Mat Ana from Khufiya, also sung by Rekha. The thehrao (stillness) in the voice of the singer, and the creative genius of Vishal, make this yet another successful collaboration that must find its place in your playlist.

— My Kolkata Web Desk