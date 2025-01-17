listen

The World Peace Music Festival Sur Jahan is back in Kolkata

Get ready for a three-days multicultural music experience as the annual event returns to Golf Green

Image courtesy: Sur Jahan 2025

Golf Green Central Park is getting ready to turn into a musical wonderland as Sur Jahan 2025 returns for another edition. The annual World Music Peace Festival will feature artistes from around the world. The theme and the message for the event is “Music for Peace, Music for All”, and promises an immersive experience across three days featuring various musical genres.

With Folkcorn bringing traditional Dutch music, multiple Grammy winning composer Ale Moller from Sweden playing an array of instruments and the Umbra Ensemble bringing you a taste of traditional Icelandic songs, the lineup of international artistes is unique. Joining them will be musicians from Bengal and India including Surbandhan, Folks of Bengal, Baul musicians, Goan Fado siner Sonia Shirshad, Rajasthan’s Habib Khan Langa & Team, and the Durua Tribal Song & Dance. On from January 31 to February 2, the festival is open for all to celebrate the joy of music.

What: Sur Jahan 2025

When: January 31- February 2, 2025

Where: Golf Green Central Park

Entry: Free

—Debrup Chaudhuri