The World Peace Music Festival Sur Jahan is back in Kolkata
Get ready for a three-days multicultural music experience as the annual event returns to Golf Green
Published 17.01.25, 10:51 AM
Image courtesy: Sur Jahan 2025
Golf Green Central Park is getting ready to turn into a musical
wonderland as Sur Jahan 2025 returns for another edition. The annual World
Music Peace Festival will feature artistes from around the world. The theme and
the message for the event is “Music for Peace, Music for All”, and promises an
immersive experience across three days featuring various musical genres.
With Folkcorn bringing traditional Dutch music, multiple Grammy winning
composer Ale Moller from Sweden playing an array of instruments and the Umbra
Ensemble bringing you a taste of traditional Icelandic songs, the lineup of
international artistes is unique. Joining them will be musicians from Bengal
and India including Surbandhan, Folks of Bengal, Baul musicians, Goan Fado
siner Sonia Shirshad, Rajasthan’s Habib Khan Langa & Team, and the Durua
Tribal Song & Dance. On from January 31 to February 2, the festival is open
for all to celebrate the joy of music.
What: Sur Jahan 2025
When: January 31- February 2, 2025
Where: Golf Green Central Park
Entry: Free
—Debrup Chaudhuri
