‘Let the music play’ with Soumyojit’s top picks

The music maverick’s playlist is as unique as his compositions

Image courtesy: @sourendrosoumyojit/Instagram

Soumyojit Das is musical right from the first hello. When My Kolkata contacted him to know what he has been listening to in 2024, we knew the list would be an interesting one. The music maverick of the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo shared music genres that have his heart, and if you are a music aficionado too, there’s no way you would like to skip them…

“All the time, it’s world music that’s playing in our space,” shared Soumyojit. His 2024 playlist reflects this love for diversity, featuring everything from hardcore jazz and Indian classical music to The Beatles, Salil Chowdhury, Carnatic bands, and ghazals. A mixed bag of timeless genres, these classics are bound to carry over into 2025. What do you think, fellow music lovers?

Talking about listening to talented artistes like Shweta Mohan, Ali Sethi, and Anoushka Shankar, he said, “If you’ve been planning to explore their music, now’s the perfect time. After all, ‘New Year, more music’ makes for the best kind of resolution!’

Among the hidden gems, Soumyojit recommends checking out Prithvi Gandharv and Amrit Ramnath. Trust us, you don’t want to miss listening to these rising stars.

Psst… the musical duo is all set to kick off the new year with a special release. Keep an eye out!

—- Pooja Mitra