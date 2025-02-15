Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco unveil the first track from their latest album
The video of ‘Scared of Loving You’ from the album ‘I Said I Love You First’ is out now
Published 15.02.25, 11:13 AM
Image courtesy: @selenagomez/Instagram
Actress and singer Selena Gomez and her fiancé, songwriter
and producer Benny Blanco, have been teasing fans on Instagram with hints about
their upcoming album launch. The couple, who got engaged in 2024, have released
the first song from their new album I Said I Love You First. The track, Scared
of Loving You, dropped as a lyrical video just before Valentine’s Day,
showcasing the duo sharing their moments of love. While the full album is set
to release in March, this first song has already created quite a buzz among
fans. The video is out on Spotify,
Amazon Music and Apple Music.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Also read: Selena
Gomez says ‘yes’ to Benny Blanco!
